OPEC Daily Basket Price Announced For Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 01:00 PM
VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes stood at US$62.00 a barrel on Monday, 9th September, compared with US$60.75 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.
The fourteen crudes, from separate OPEC member countries, include a mix of blends and light and heavy crudes, including the UAE’s Murban.