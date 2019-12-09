UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Rises To US$65.24 A Barrel Friday

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 03:45 PM

OPEC daily basket price rises to US$65.24 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2019) The price of OPEC basket of fourteen crudes rose 43 cents to stand at US$65.24 a barrel on Friday, 6th December, compared with US$64.81 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Ecuador Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola December Arab

Recent Stories

EAD launches plan to manage soil salinity of agric ..

46 minutes ago

Over 1000 graduates to receive degrees at 10th DUH ..

44 minutes ago

PPP Lawmaker demands increase in sugarcane price

44 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

44 minutes ago

Israeli Police Searching for Vandals Who Damaged 4 ..

44 minutes ago

Turkey Intercepts Almost 3,250 EU-Bound Migrants O ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.