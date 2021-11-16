UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $80.84 A Barrel Monday

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $80.84 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$80.84 a barrel on Monday, 15th November, compared with US$81.64 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

