OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $83.30 A Barrel Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $83.30 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$83.30 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with $83.48 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

