UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At $83.72 A Barrel Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at $83.72 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at US$83.72 a barrel on Wednesday, 27th October, compared with US$84.52 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola October Arab

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes partici ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre concludes participation at Frankfurt Book Fair ..

2 minutes ago
 France Detains British Vessel Caught Fishing Witho ..

France Detains British Vessel Caught Fishing Without License - Sea Ministry

2 minutes ago
 UNICEF Received $9.3Mln in Emergency Funds for Hai ..

UNICEF Received $9.3Mln in Emergency Funds for Haiti Out of $73Mln Sought - Offi ..

2 minutes ago
 Iron ore futures close lower 28th Oct

Iron ore futures close lower 28th Oct

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Put Belarusian Man on Int'l Wanted List ..

Russia to Put Belarusian Man on Int'l Wanted List for Sharing Jail Torture Video ..

2 minutes ago
 Extinction Rebellion Climate Change Activists Brea ..

Extinction Rebellion Climate Change Activists Break Into Oil Refinery in UK

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.