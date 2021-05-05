UrduPoint.com
OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $66.67 A Barrel Tuesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 02:00 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $66.67 a barrel Tuesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $66.67 a barrel on Tuesday, 4th May, compared with $65.09 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

