OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.03 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jul, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $73.03 a barrel on Friday, 23rd July, compared with $72.09 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).