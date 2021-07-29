UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $73.57 A Barrel Wednesday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.57 a barrel Wednesday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $73.57 a barrel on Wednesday, 28th July, compared with $73.62 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

Related Topics

Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Basra Price Equatorial Guinea Algeria Saudi Arabia Congo Gabon Libya Nigeria Venezuela Angola July Arab

Recent Stories

Google and Kantar release ‘Journey to Digital’ ..

11 minutes ago

No polio case reported in Punjab in first half of ..

29 minutes ago

Huge quake of magnitude 8.2 on Alaska Peninsula tr ..

36 minutes ago

Russia Records 23,270 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

10 minutes ago

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

19 minutes ago

Govt. provides Rs 374.418 mln for Aviation sector ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.