OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $78.90 A Barrel Monday

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 03:30 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $78.90 a barrel Monday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $78.90 a barrel on Monday, 22nd November, compared with $80.32 the previous Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

