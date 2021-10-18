UrduPoint.com

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stood At $83.54 A Barrel Friday

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 03:15 PM

OPEC daily basket price stood at $83.54 a barrel Friday

VIENNA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $83.54 a barrel on Friday, 15th October, compared with $82.50 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

