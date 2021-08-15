UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Killed In Lebanon Fuel Tank Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 11:30 AM

Over 20 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) At least 20 people were killed in a fuel tank explosion in Akkar in northern Lebanon, the Lebanese Red Cross said on its Twitter account early on Sunday.

At least 79 were injured and being taken to local hospitals, which are in dire need of donated blood, the Red Cross said.

About 200 people were present nearby at the time of the explosion, eyewitnesses said.

Related Topics

Injured Twitter Lebanon Tank Sunday Blood

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 206.48 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 206.48 million

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th August 2021

3 hours ago
 Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestati ..

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestation case of girls' corpse

11 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Bl ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on Aug. 15

11 hours ago
 Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates researc ..

Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates research farm building

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.