Over 20 killed in Lebanon fuel tank explosion

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) At least 20 people were killed in a fuel tank explosion in Akkar in northern Lebanon, the Lebanese Red Cross said on its Twitter account early on Sunday.

At least 79 were injured and being taken to local hospitals, which are in dire need of donated blood, the Red Cross said.

About 200 people were present nearby at the time of the explosion, eyewitnesses said.