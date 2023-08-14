PAD Dubai Celebrates Independence Day With Event Titled ‘Green Pakistan’

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 August, 2023)

Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) proudly held its Pakistan Independence Day celebrations with the community on August 13, marking an event of festivity and patriotic spirit.

In line with the vision of the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) and the UAE Year of Sustainability, the event themed ‘Green Pakistan’, aimed to raise awareness about climate change and sustainability while commemorating Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The celebrations showcased a range of engaging activities, bringing together people of all ages to participate in a collective effort towards a greener future

Culture, food, and performances

The evening kick-started with a rally to the PAD complex by the Pakistan Riders Group, followed by the Dubai Police band performance which enthralled the audience. Among special chief guests were Ambassador of Pakistan, H.E. Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, and Consul – Consular Affairs from Consulate, Ms Mariam Bugti.

The Pakistan Auditorium came alive with patriotic melodies, anthems, documentaries, and performances, celebrating Pakistan’s history and identity.

Young schoolchildren captivated the audience and creatively depicted Pakistan’s traditional essence through unique cultural performances. Outside the auditorium, attendees were treated to cultural stalls with a vibrant array of traditional crafts, clothing, henna, and artifacts, offering a glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan. The mini food street was a crowd-favourite with authentic Pakistani cuisine and live cooking to bring back our nation’s diverse flavours.

PAD President Dr Faisal Ikram remarked on the occasion, “We are grateful to the UAE authorities for giving us the opportunity to create our mini-Pakistan in the Emirates. It is an honour to host these celebrations each year with our community.”The event celebrated the talents of the community through impressive sports and sustainable art exhibitions. PAD also awarded the winners of the sustainable art competitions which promoted artists using eco-friendly material to create their artworks. Lucky draws, games, exciting rewards, and a cake-cutting ceremony were all in store for the community.

Brick Café and Hunarkadah also rolled out special Azaadi offers for event-goers.

PAD event dubai

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi also addressed the audience and said, “I am elated to see the community gather from different Emirates at this wonderful platform. The atmosphere here, from the culture to the people, brings back fond memories from our homeland.”

Tree Plantation Drive | PAD For Green

As part of PAD’s ongoing commitment to climate change action, the association is planning a tree plantation drive in Pakistan and in the UAE. In collaboration with the Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), PAD aims to plant 1,000 trees in the UAE, while in Pakistan, Al Khidmat Foundation and PHA (Parks and Horticulture Authority) will facilitate the association in planting 100,000 trees. Through the support of volunteers (Green Heroes), the community members present on the event were asked to pledge their support to plant a tree.

PAD event dubai 2

During his welcome address, PAD General Secretary congratulated the community on the anniversary of Pakistan’s independence and took the occasion to urge people to support the cause. “I encourage you all to participate in this important initiative and make a pledge to build a sustainable planet for our future generations,” he said.

Special Theatre Play

PAD’s host of festivities kicked off last week on August 5 with the renowned play, ‘Jine Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamya-E-Nai’, at the Pakistan Auditorium.

In a mesmerising performance, the story behind our nation’s independence was unveiled, celebrating the spirit of people who discovered hope and overcame challenges. The hit play, which received incredible feedback from the audience, was a tribute to courage, resilience, and the power of solidarity.

PMC Special Health Offer

Pakistan Medical Centre (PMC) also joined the celebrations with a special health offer for the community. The package was open for online pre-bookings between August 5 and 12 at www.pmcpad.ae.