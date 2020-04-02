Palestine announces 21 new COVID-19 cases

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Some 21 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the West Bank today, the highest in a single day since the outbreak of the disease, bringing total in Palestine to 155, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Palestine news Agency, WAFA, quoted the Ministry spokesman Kamal Shakhra as saying that the daily briefing on coronavirus in Palestine that most of the cases were of Palestinians who worked in Israel and returned home, and those who were in contact with them.

He said of the 21 new cases, 20 were from the Ramallah and Jerusalem-area villages and one in the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

The Health Ministry plans to check all the workers at they start returning home, estimating their number at around 60,000.