UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Palestine Announces 21 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 06:30 PM

Palestine announces 21 new COVID-19 cases

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Some 21 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the West Bank today, the highest in a single day since the outbreak of the disease, bringing total in Palestine to 155, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Palestine news Agency, WAFA, quoted the Ministry spokesman Kamal Shakhra as saying that the daily briefing on coronavirus in Palestine that most of the cases were of Palestinians who worked in Israel and returned home, and those who were in contact with them.

He said of the 21 new cases, 20 were from the Ramallah and Jerusalem-area villages and one in the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

The Health Ministry plans to check all the workers at they start returning home, estimating their number at around 60,000.

Related Topics

Israel Palestine Bank Ramallah All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE produces 70 types of vegetables and fruits, co ..

20 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Distributes Ration In Coastal Areas ..

9 minutes ago

UAE Karate team uses AI in communication platform ..

30 minutes ago

German Armed Forces Running Out of Protective Gear ..

3 minutes ago

US to Refrain From Giving Status Updates on Moveme ..

3 minutes ago

West Using Pandemic to Topple Venezuelan Governmen ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.