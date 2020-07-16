UrduPoint.com
Palestine Announces 463 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 06:15 PM

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) The Ministry of Health of Palestine on Thursday announced 463 new coronavirus, COVID-19, cases and two deaths over the past 24 hours.

According to the Palestine news Agency, WAFA, the latest figures have raised the number of active cases in Palestine to 7,080, with 49 deaths in total.

The Ministry said that the overall recoveries in Palestine reached 1,487.

More Stories From Middle East

