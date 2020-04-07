UrduPoint.com
Palestine Announces Six New COVID-19 Cases, Total Hits 260

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed six more cases of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in Palestine to 260, the Palestine news Agency, WAFA, reported.

A one-year-old child was among the six new patients in the West Bank and he apparently got the disease from his infected parents, WAFA quoted the Ministry spokesman Kamal Shakhra as saying on Sunday.

