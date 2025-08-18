Malaika Arora Expresses Desire To Remarry, Says She Still Believes In Love
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 18, 2025 | 02:58 PM
Actress advises young women not to rush into marriage, urges them to first understand life before making such an important commitment
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2025) Bollywood dancer and model Malaika Arora, former wife of actor Arbaaz Khan, has revealed that she is open to the idea of a second marriage.
In a recent interview, the 51-year-old star said that she continues to believe in love and has never said “no” to the possibility of marrying again.
Reflecting on her first marriage, Malaika shared that she was very young when she tied the knot with Arbaaz Khan. She advised young women not to rush into marriage, urging them to first understand life before making such an important commitment.
Her comments have gone viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion and debate.
Malaika and Arbaaz, who married for love, separated after 18 years together. Following their divorce in 2017, Malaika entered into a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor in 2018. However, their relationship ended in 2024.
Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan remarried in 2023, several years after his divorce, to a well-known Bollywood makeup artist.
