UAE has built solid foundations for sustainable humanitarian work: Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has laid solid foundations for the sustainability of humanitarian work, making it a national priority and placing it at the core of its vision.

In a statement marking World Humanitarian Day, observed annually on 19th August, Sheikh Hamdan stressed that the UAE is contributing effectively to strengthening the response to humanitarian crises through innovative programmes that provide sustainable solutions for community development.

He noted that foreign humanitarian aid has become an integral part of the UAE’s journey, free from any non-humanitarian considerations, whether ethnic, religious or sectarian.

Sheikh Hamdan said that World Humanitarian Day is an opportunity to reaffirm the UAE’s commitment to strengthening international cooperation in the humanitarian field, stressing that escalating global challenges require collective efforts and unified visions among nations and peoples.

He pointed out the UAE’s continuous efforts to reduce poverty, hunger and malnutrition, and to alleviate suffering in countries facing humanitarian and development crises by providing basic needs, particularly food, which remains the first line of defence against diseases, epidemics, displacement and deprivation.

In this regard, he cited recent international reports showing that over 305 million people in 72 countries require humanitarian aid, while around 400 million children are living in conflict areas.

The ERC Chairman urged the international community and United Nations agencies to intensify efforts, enhance partnerships and strengthen coordination on programmes and initiatives that support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly the eradication of poverty and hunger.

He also appealed to donor organisations to increase their support for specialised humanitarian institutions to enable them to fulfil their role amid the difficult economic conditions currently facing the world.

Sheikh Hamdan affirmed that the ERC has recently expanded the scope of its relief operations and enhanced its response to escalating humanitarian crises in a number of countries in the region, guided by its noble mission and principles that place human beings and their needs at the forefront of priorities.