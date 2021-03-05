Philippines announces 52 new cases of South African COVID-19 variant

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2021) The Philippines has recorded 52 more cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, the health ministry said on Friday.

Out of the new cases of the variant, known as B.1.351, the health ministry said 41 were detected in Manila, while the origin of the others was still being verified.

The Philippines first reported six cases of the variant on Tuesday.

The Southeast Asian country started its inoculation drive on Monday, but health experts worry the discovery of new variants could complicate its effort.

Health authorities also reported on Friday 31 more infections of a variant first identified in Britain, raising the total to 118.

The Philippines' health ministry on Friday reported 3,045 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily increase in more than four months.