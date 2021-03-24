President of Egypt condoles Mohammed bin Rashid on death of Hamdan bin Rashid

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) CAIRO, 24th March 2021 (WAM) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi today offered his sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, over the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Egypt’s presidency spokesperson Bassam Rady said that President El-Sisi expressed his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Al Maktoum family and to the people of the UAE, on the death of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise.