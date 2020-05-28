President of Kazakhstan awards Order of Friendship to UAE Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, awarded Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, the Order of Friendship as per a presidential decree in recognition of his role and efforts during his tenure as an ambassador to Kazakhstan.

The ceremony took place during a meeting between Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, and Dr. Al Jaber.

In his speech, Mamin praised the role of Dr. Al Jaber in reinforcing ties between the two countries, efforts that were highly appreciated by the President of Kazakhstan.

For his part, Dr. Al Jaber expressed his gratitude for the honour while highlighting the strong ties between the two countries and the UAE leadership’s support for the bilateral relationship.

Expressing his pride, he added that the Order of Friendship highlights the two countries’ close friendship and cooperation.

Ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan have experienced notable growth in recent years. In April, the UAE sent an aircraft carrying 13 tonnes of medical aid to Kazakhstan, benefitting approximately 13,000 medical workers fighting the spread of COVID-19.