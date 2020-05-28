UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

President Of Kazakhstan Awards Order Of Friendship To UAE Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 06:30 PM

President of Kazakhstan awards Order of Friendship to UAE Ambassador

NUR-SULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2020) Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, awarded Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, the Order of Friendship as per a presidential decree in recognition of his role and efforts during his tenure as an ambassador to Kazakhstan.

The ceremony took place during a meeting between Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, and Dr. Al Jaber.

In his speech, Mamin praised the role of Dr. Al Jaber in reinforcing ties between the two countries, efforts that were highly appreciated by the President of Kazakhstan.

For his part, Dr. Al Jaber expressed his gratitude for the honour while highlighting the strong ties between the two countries and the UAE leadership’s support for the bilateral relationship.

Expressing his pride, he added that the Order of Friendship highlights the two countries’ close friendship and cooperation.

Ties between the UAE and Kazakhstan have experienced notable growth in recent years. In April, the UAE sent an aircraft carrying 13 tonnes of medical aid to Kazakhstan, benefitting approximately 13,000 medical workers fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Kazakhstan April

Recent Stories

Nuclear deterrence created balance of power in the ..

6 minutes ago

Shashank Manohar to step down as ICC Chairman

34 minutes ago

India responsible of tensions with China, regional ..

54 minutes ago

Police arrested drug dealers, seized drug

1 minute ago

Eight Gamblers held in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

Watford's Deeney reveals abuse after expressing vi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.