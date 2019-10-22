Programme begins at Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Sharjah

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) The first batch of students began their first semester in maritime engineering and marine transportation for the 2019-2020 academic year at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Sharjah, AASTS, at its headquarters in Khor Fakkan The academic programme is part of the AASTS's strategy to empower Arab maritime sector with academically-qualified professionals, said a press release issued by the academy on Tuesday.

The students received merit scholarships from H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

A grant from the ruler covered the construction of the academy, providing it with state-of-the-art equipment, educational aids, and simulation and training systems. The grant provided a scholarship to 100 Emirati students from Sharjah.

Dr. Hisham Afifi, Advisor to the President of the academy and in charge of the Khor Fakkan branch, said, "Starting the first semester at our Sharjah branch is a major milestone for the AASTS.

"The academy will be a source to continuously provide academically qualified professionals from both Emiratis and citizens of neighbouring countries to meet the growing demand for native professionals in this vital sector, which is key to the region’s maritime economy.

"It also seeks to enhance the investment environment in the regional maritime sector by providing the needed education and training for maritime entities," he noted.

Out of more than 180 applicants, 87 students have been accepted in the first batch at the academy after passing placement, language and medical fitness tests.

Dr. Ahmed Youssef, in charge of the Maritime Transport College – Sharjah Branch, said, "Such generous grant by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi covered 100 scholarships for Emirati students from Sharjah, but admission to the academy is not limited to obtaining certain marks in high school exams.

"Students must pass medical fitness tests required to work in the maritime sector," he said.

A total of 31 female students were accepted in the first batch, an indication of the empowerment of Emirati women in the local maritime sector.

The course will begin in two main majors that the academy offers in the first phase. The first is maritime transport technology, which has two specialisations – ports and maritime operations.

Graduates will receive a bachelor’s degree, in addition to a second officer certificate.

The second major is the marine engineering that will offer students a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering in two specialisations – marine mechanics or marine electricity, in addition to a third marine engineer certificate.

Both degrees qualify graduates to work on commercial and offshore vessels, said the press release.