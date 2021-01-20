PUBG MOBILE Global Championship 2020 Finals kicks off in Dubai on 21st January

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2021) It is time for the PUBG MOBILE Global Championship (PMGC) Finals, the most anticipated tournament in PUBG MOBILE esports history with Qualcomm as the title sponsor, OnePlus as the smartphone sponsor, and Mountain Dew as the beverage sponsor, hosted live from Dubai and streamed all over the world from 21st to 24th, January, 2021.

The PMGC Finals is supported by Dubai Sports Council, the official government body responsible for the development of the sports sector in the Emirate of Dubai, and Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), the principal authority for the planning, supervision, development and marketing of Dubai’s tourism sector.

The tournament wraps up what has been a record-breaking year for PUBG MOBILE esports, culminating with the 16 best teams in the world fighting for their share of PMGC total prize pool - US$2,000,000, the biggest prize pool in PUBG MOBILE esports history for a single tournament. The PMGC Finals will be available to watch on the PUBG MOBILE Esports YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

PMGC League, which concluded with an explosive Super Weekend on 20th December, 2020, showcased the very best of PUBG MOBILE professional play thus far, providing fans around the world with four weeks of nail-biting battles, pitting 24 teams from various tournaments against each other across 60 intense matches. The top 16 punched their tickets to Dubai, with Four Angry Men coming in the first place, followed by Bigetron Red Aliens in second and RRQ Athena in third.

The Finals will be held offline without audiences. All 16 teams will be competing on-site with the fair gameplay environment and safety as they continue on their path to PUBG MOBILE professional esports teams.

The 16 teams who will compete in the prestigious PMGC Finals are: ● Four Angry Men ● Bigetron Red Aliens ● RRQ Athena ● Konina Power ● Klas Digital Athletics ● Secret Jin ● Futbolist ● Nova XQF ● POWER888 KPS ● Abrupt Slayers ● Alpha7 Esports ● Z3US Esports ● Natus Vincere ● Aerowolf Limax ● Team Secret ● A1 Esports "The year 2020 has seen us announce the biggest prize pool in PUBG MOBILE history, it has seen our fans break viewership records, and is now coming to a close with the very best 16 teams from across the world making history in Dubai.

This is a testament to all we can continue to achieve, now and in the future" said James Yang, Director of PUBG MOBILE Global Esports.

"I am really excited to watch the teams of the highest calibre compete for what is the most prestigious accolade in PUBG MOBILE history, and to crown the inaugural PMGC Champions on the last day of Finals."

The official title sponsor of PMGC is Qualcomm Technologies who deliver the ultimate gaming advantage with Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming, a full arsenal of hardware and software features that can be fully integrated into top-tier smartphones that are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 5G Mobile Platforms. OnePlus is a leading global mobile technology company featuring the ultra-fast OnePlus 8T 5G smartphone. OnePlus 8T, powered by the Snapdragon 865 5G Mobile Platform, is the official smartphone to be used in PMGC Finals.

Mountain Dew is the proud beverage partner of PMGC as well as multiple tournaments in 2020FUELing the next generation of gaming talent.

PUBG MOBILE’s new competitive ecosystem has been thoughtfully designed to give all players from the grassroots to a professional level the opportunity to "Be the #1", and to earn their cut of a $14,000,000 prize pool this year.