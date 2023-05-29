UrduPoint.com

QCC Partners With Setup In Abu Dhabi To Strengthen Exporting Capabilities Of SMEs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 09:00 PM

QCC partners with Setup in Abu Dhabi to strengthen exporting capabilities of SMEs

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) Abu Dhabi Quality Conformity Council (QCC) has joined Setup in Abu Dhabi, a comprehensive SME enabling platform, launched by Creative Zone in 2022 in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and other government and private entities, to support SMEs, providing local businesses with guidance and services related to export product standards and compliance.

QCC are mandated to ensure the provision of a quality infrastructure in line with global standards and raise the quality of Abu Dhabi’s exports and products, serving as a medium for counselling for Setup in Abu Dhabi clients.

The partnership will strengthen SMEs exporting capabilities by benefiting from in-depth consulting which is backed by research and expertise to help them navigate through the complexity of creating and distributing quality and compliant products.

Complying with global standards and being high calibre will enhance the attractiveness of local companies to international partnerships, contributing to cementing Abu Dhabi status as preferred business, financial and trade hub.

Businesses under Setup in Abu Dhabi will receive guidance in the form of business development consultations and access to regulatory information and industry updates, in addition to tailored guidance depending on the markets they’re exporting to, as well as the business activities they’re conducting. They will also be connected to a network of partner providers for testing, inspection, and certification services.

Abdulla Alyazeedi, Executive Director Strategic Affairs at QCC, said, “Abu Dhabi QCC has long been committed to enhancing the capital city’s quality infrastructure at large. That means working closely with both public and private entities, from government bodies and large corporations to business up-and-comers who may need additional support.

“With Setup in Abu Dhabi having an extensive portfolio of client businesses across different industries, varying levels of guidance will be necessary. We’re happy to be their partner in improving product quality, not just for individual companies but also for the larger Abu Dhabi business landscape.”

Mouza Al Nasri, Executive Director of SMEs Sector at ADDED, commented, “Increasing non-oil exports is one of the major objectives of diversification strategy in the emirate and we are pleased to forge this partnership with Abu Dhabi QCC to equip SMEs with necessary expertise to raise their capabilities in this area. As a catalyst of Abu Dhabi’s economic growth, ADDED is committed to providing a suitable entrepreneurship ecosystem by facilitating ease of setting up and doing business for startups and SMEs and empowering them to grow and expand.”

Lorenzo Jooris, CEO of Creative Zone, added, “We’re launching this new partnership as a way to set our clients up with additional assistance on how to effectively ensure that their products meet the right quality standards. At the same time, they’ll be given a competitive advantage as industry-leading products in both local and global space.”

Since its establishment in 2009, the QCC has been enhancing the quality of Abu Dhabi’s locally and internationally traded products. Some of the entity’s core areas of priority include developing product standards and specifications, improving testing infrastructures, ensuring fair trade and protecting consumer interests. By focusing on these, QCC sets mandates for local products to meet safety and compliance requirements that align with global standards.

Related Topics

Exports Business Abu Dhabi Same Hub May Market From Government Industry

Recent Stories

du sets its 2030 net-zero ambition to amplify posi ..

Du sets its 2030 net-zero ambition to amplify positive environmental impact in v ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Parts Expo launches at E ..

UAE China Tyre &amp; Auto Parts Expo launches at Expo Centre Sharjah

15 minutes ago
 Increase in oil-seed production need of hour: Dr I ..

Increase in oil-seed production need of hour: Dr Ishtiaq

16 minutes ago
 'E-learning' course for police officials begins

'E-learning' course for police officials begins

16 minutes ago
 Sudanese Armed Forces Say Ready to Extend Ceasefir ..

Sudanese Armed Forces Say Ready to Extend Ceasefire With RSF

16 minutes ago
 Iran Nabs 14 Pro-Israel Militants Suspected of Plo ..

Iran Nabs 14 Pro-Israel Militants Suspected of Plotting Assassinations - Reports

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.