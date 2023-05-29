QCC partners with Setup in Abu Dhabi to strengthen exporting capabilities of SMEs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) Abu Dhabi Quality Conformity Council (QCC) has joined Setup in Abu Dhabi, a comprehensive SME enabling platform, launched by Creative Zone in 2022 in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and other government and private entities, to support SMEs, providing local businesses with guidance and services related to export product standards and compliance.

QCC are mandated to ensure the provision of a quality infrastructure in line with global standards and raise the quality of Abu Dhabi’s exports and products, serving as a medium for counselling for Setup in Abu Dhabi clients.

The partnership will strengthen SMEs exporting capabilities by benefiting from in-depth consulting which is backed by research and expertise to help them navigate through the complexity of creating and distributing quality and compliant products.

Complying with global standards and being high calibre will enhance the attractiveness of local companies to international partnerships, contributing to cementing Abu Dhabi status as preferred business, financial and trade hub.

Businesses under Setup in Abu Dhabi will receive guidance in the form of business development consultations and access to regulatory information and industry updates, in addition to tailored guidance depending on the markets they’re exporting to, as well as the business activities they’re conducting. They will also be connected to a network of partner providers for testing, inspection, and certification services.

Abdulla Alyazeedi, Executive Director Strategic Affairs at QCC, said, “Abu Dhabi QCC has long been committed to enhancing the capital city’s quality infrastructure at large. That means working closely with both public and private entities, from government bodies and large corporations to business up-and-comers who may need additional support.

“With Setup in Abu Dhabi having an extensive portfolio of client businesses across different industries, varying levels of guidance will be necessary. We’re happy to be their partner in improving product quality, not just for individual companies but also for the larger Abu Dhabi business landscape.”

Mouza Al Nasri, Executive Director of SMEs Sector at ADDED, commented, “Increasing non-oil exports is one of the major objectives of diversification strategy in the emirate and we are pleased to forge this partnership with Abu Dhabi QCC to equip SMEs with necessary expertise to raise their capabilities in this area. As a catalyst of Abu Dhabi’s economic growth, ADDED is committed to providing a suitable entrepreneurship ecosystem by facilitating ease of setting up and doing business for startups and SMEs and empowering them to grow and expand.”

Lorenzo Jooris, CEO of Creative Zone, added, “We’re launching this new partnership as a way to set our clients up with additional assistance on how to effectively ensure that their products meet the right quality standards. At the same time, they’ll be given a competitive advantage as industry-leading products in both local and global space.”

Since its establishment in 2009, the QCC has been enhancing the quality of Abu Dhabi’s locally and internationally traded products. Some of the entity’s core areas of priority include developing product standards and specifications, improving testing infrastructures, ensuring fair trade and protecting consumer interests. By focusing on these, QCC sets mandates for local products to meet safety and compliance requirements that align with global standards.