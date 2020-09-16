UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rafid Announces 20 Pct Increase In Smart Application Usage For Reporting Minor Traffic Accidents

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:45 PM

Rafid announces 20 pct increase in smart application usage for reporting minor traffic accidents

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) Rafid Automotive Solutions announced a 20 percent increase in smart application usage for reporting minor traffic accidents.

Approximately 6,000 accidents were reported in August 2020, with more than 1000 of them reported via the app.

The increase in usage of the Rafid Accident Unit smart application is namely due to the ease and speed of use of the application. It is accessible to all smartphones and various operational systems, and drivers are able to photograph their vehicles themselves and send accident reports directly. The driver's licence and vehicle numbers details can quickly be uploaded, and therefore the overall procedure can be completed faster.

Abdelrahman Alshamsi, Accident Unit & RSA Manager at Rafid Automotive Solutions, expressed his happiness at the increase in the application download rate, stressing that Rafid always seeks digital solutions for its operations.

This is in line with the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to transform the emirate into an innovative smart city by making use of all available smart and electronic services according to the latest technology available.

Through the application, Rafid provides roadside assistance services for emergencies such as re-fuelling, tyre and battery replacement, breakdown assistance and transportation. Rafid also offers auto-express service; which includes an integrated facility for the repair of imported and domestic vehicles, and a mobile auto-express service, which consists of a mobile workshop specialising in repair and maintenance.

Related Topics

Accident Technology Mobile Driver Sharjah Vehicles Vehicle Traffic August 2020 All

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank reviews continuous development pl ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority highlights role of disease ..

20 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 12 businesses, warns five for ..

20 minutes ago

Low performing power plants generating 1794 MWs be ..

20 minutes ago

Number of operating companies in Al Barsha reaches ..

35 minutes ago

Legislation being enacted for the protection of ra ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.