Rafid announces 20 pct increase in smart application usage for reporting minor traffic accidents

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) Rafid Automotive Solutions announced a 20 percent increase in smart application usage for reporting minor traffic accidents.

Approximately 6,000 accidents were reported in August 2020, with more than 1000 of them reported via the app.

The increase in usage of the Rafid Accident Unit smart application is namely due to the ease and speed of use of the application. It is accessible to all smartphones and various operational systems, and drivers are able to photograph their vehicles themselves and send accident reports directly. The driver's licence and vehicle numbers details can quickly be uploaded, and therefore the overall procedure can be completed faster.

Abdelrahman Alshamsi, Accident Unit & RSA Manager at Rafid Automotive Solutions, expressed his happiness at the increase in the application download rate, stressing that Rafid always seeks digital solutions for its operations.

This is in line with the vision and directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to transform the emirate into an innovative smart city by making use of all available smart and electronic services according to the latest technology available.

Through the application, Rafid provides roadside assistance services for emergencies such as re-fuelling, tyre and battery replacement, breakdown assistance and transportation. Rafid also offers auto-express service; which includes an integrated facility for the repair of imported and domestic vehicles, and a mobile auto-express service, which consists of a mobile workshop specialising in repair and maintenance.