UrduPoint.com

RAK Ruler Congratulates Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed On His Appointment As Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 04:00 AM

RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi affirmed that the UAE and Abu Dhabi renew their pledge and loyalty to the school and values ​​of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and confirm with full confidence and merit the continuation of the path of achievements and giving, enlightened by the thought and vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Saud said that:'' The journey of giving and achievement in our dear country and Abu Dhabi continues with greater will and determination, thanks to the directives and leadership of my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and today it is gaining renewed momentum and a strong impetus.''

‘’Today, we are glad to extend our sincere congratulations and blessings to Their Highnesses the Sheikhs on winning the trust of the wise leadership.

We hope that The Almighty Allah guide their steps forward and empower them to perform their duties for the good of the UAE, and to raise its position under the wise leadership and insightful vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.''

H.H. continued : "On this occasion, we would also like to congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on this right choice and assuring him that the journey of the Union will move forward strongly towards achieving its goals during the next 50 years under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. We all stand by His Highness as brothers and sons, united by the love of the UAE and the willingness to give continuously and spend what is precious and valuable for its sake, and we are united by the goal of working tirelessly so that its flag remains always lofty.''

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Guide Saud All Merit Packaging Limited Love

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his a ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Preside ..

16 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnou ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appointme ..

16 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice Pr ..

46 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and T ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appo ..

46 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bi ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as ..

46 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwai ..

Ajman Ruler receives Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Ramadan well-wishers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.