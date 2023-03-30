RAK Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi affirmed that the UAE and Abu Dhabi renew their pledge and loyalty to the school and values ​​of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and confirm with full confidence and merit the continuation of the path of achievements and giving, enlightened by the thought and vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Saud said that:'' The journey of giving and achievement in our dear country and Abu Dhabi continues with greater will and determination, thanks to the directives and leadership of my brother, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and today it is gaining renewed momentum and a strong impetus.''

‘’Today, we are glad to extend our sincere congratulations and blessings to Their Highnesses the Sheikhs on winning the trust of the wise leadership.

We hope that The Almighty Allah guide their steps forward and empower them to perform their duties for the good of the UAE, and to raise its position under the wise leadership and insightful vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.''

H.H. continued : "On this occasion, we would also like to congratulate President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on this right choice and assuring him that the journey of the Union will move forward strongly towards achieving its goals during the next 50 years under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. We all stand by His Highness as brothers and sons, united by the love of the UAE and the willingness to give continuously and spend what is precious and valuable for its sake, and we are united by the goal of working tirelessly so that its flag remains always lofty.''