RAK Ruler greets Emir of Kuwait on National and Liberation Days

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

H.H. Sheikh Saud also sent a similar message to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, on the occasion.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, also dispatched similar greeting to the Kuwaiti Emir and the Kuwaiti Crown Prince.