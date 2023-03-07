UrduPoint.com

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Receives High-achieving Grade 11 Students From Schools Across Emirate

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2023 | 07:00 PM

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stated that investing in education is key to shaping a bright future and maintaining the comprehensive development drive taking place across the UAE as the world continues to undergo rapid technological transformations.

“Continuously improving the quality and excellence of the education system is the basis for training and empowering an innovative generation, with advanced skills in the sciences of the future, in line with the UAE’s vision and objectives for the next 50 years,” he added.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed high-achieving Grade 11 students from government and private schools across the emirate in a meeting to assess their academic performance, discuss their educational needs and allow them to express their aspirations for the future as they look ahead to higher education.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah said, “Continuously improving Ras Al Khaimah’s education system is at the top of our priorities, and we strive to build a competitive and distinguished system that provides for all capabilities, to encourage learning and innovation, in accordance with the highest international standards.”

“My advice to you is to read widely and extensively, because the more you read, the deeper and more diverse perspectives you gain to form your own opinions on critical issues,” Sheikh Saud added, noting the importance of having a clear vision and a specific goal to achieve success, while asserting that his Primary objective is to bring happiness to the people of Ras Al Khaimah.

H.H. Sheikh Saud exchanged conversations with the students about the important role that artificial intelligence and robotics play, stressing the need to specialise in the fields of study that can serve sustainable development and the future of humanity, and to explore available professions in the fields of renewable energy, environmental sciences, sustainability, biotechnology, healthcare and proactive disease forecasting.

He also directed students to the financial technology (fintech) sector, blockchain and encrypted digital currencies, as well as space sciences, which is undergoing remarkable development in the UAE, particularly with the recent launch of a second Emirati mission to space, and the arrival of an Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station, where he will spend six months – the longest period an Arab astronaut has ever spent in space.

At the conclusion of his meeting with the students, H.H. Sheikh Saud urged them to take into account the evolving future requirements of scientific and technological disciplines when choosing their careers, and encouraged them to develop their intellectual and creative skills by reading works from various disciplines, and underlined the importance of having morals and good qualities to serve the country and the community.

