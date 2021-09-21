Reem Al Hashimy meets UN Secretary-General, discusses cooperation

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2021) The United Arab Emirates delegation has met with the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Secretary-General Guterres discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and the UN.

Minister Al Hashimy congratulated Guterres on his re-election as the UN Secretary-General for a second term.

In her capacity as the Director-General of Expo 2020, she also thanked him for the UN’s participation in the upcoming event.

The meeting was attended by Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the Special Envoy for Climate Change; Sheikh Shakhbout Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN in New York; and Mohamed Abushahab, UAE Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN in New York.