Minor Molested In Hazro, Attock

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 11:32 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) A six-year-old boy was molested in Malikmala village in the limits of Hazro Police Station on Thursday, police sources said.

According to details, an 18-year-old man took the boy to his house and molested him.

The boy, on reaching home, revealed his ordeal to his family.

Subsequently, he was taken to the hospital, and after a medical examination was confirmed. The police registered a case against the suspect and launched a hunt to arrest him.

