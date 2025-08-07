Open Menu

Dubai Gears Up For T100 Triathlon On 13-16 Nov 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) With the clock ticking down to just 100 days, the Higher Organising Committee of the Dubai T100 Triathlon World Championship has officially unveiled the programme for the global event.

Scheduled to run from November 13 to 16, the championship will be a highlight of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The announcement kicks off the final countdown for the elite triathlon competition. The event is being held with the support of the Dubai sports Council and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, in collaboration with the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO).

Related Topics

World Sports Dubai November Event From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian A ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with departing Ukrainian Ambassador

19 seconds ago
 Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 202 ..

Dubai gears up for T100 Triathlon on 13-16 Nov 2025

37 seconds ago
 NEPRA gives relief of Rs. 1.881 per unit

NEPRA gives relief of Rs. 1.881 per unit

8 minutes ago
 Afghan women returnees from Iran, Pakistan face ri ..

Afghan women returnees from Iran, Pakistan face rising risks, UN warns

2 minutes ago
 District Officer Social Welfare Kohat pays visit t ..

District Officer Social Welfare Kohat pays visit to rehabilitation center

3 minutes ago
 Beneficiaries of old system malign Faceless Custom ..

Beneficiaries of old system malign Faceless Customs System to secure its roll ba ..

3 minutes ago
Two-day Azadi Festival begins in Kotri to inspire ..

Two-day Azadi Festival begins in Kotri to inspire patriotism in youth

3 minutes ago
 Hospitals in besieged Gaza ‘at near-total collap ..

Hospitals in besieged Gaza ‘at near-total collapse’, staff overwhelmed

3 minutes ago
 NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover def ..

NAB auctions Bahria Town properties to recover defaulted plea bargain dues

46 minutes ago
 Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facin ..

Global food crisis deepens with over 2.3 bln facing insecurity, 203 mln undernou ..

47 minutes ago
 Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in ..

Poetry gathering at Govt College Miranshah held in connection of I.D celebration ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds o ..

UAE carries out 65th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East