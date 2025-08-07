Mushahid Launches ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Conferences In Karachi
Published August 07, 2025
Former Federal Minister Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed has said that ‘Pakistan’s momentous defeat of India in May has helped politically reshape South Asia and revived Pakistani Nationalism
Inaugurating an Exhibition of unique photographs of the Pakistan Movement at the Karachi Arts Council, Senator Mushahid also launched the first of a series of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ conferences in Karachi, birthplace of the Quaid e Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah, to celebrate Independence Day of Pakistan.
The Pakistan Zindabad conferences will be held during a week-long celebration of Independence Day in Karachi, including at Hamdard University and urdu University, among others. These events are being organized by Idara Nazria Pakistan, which is the premier non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting the Vision and Ideology of the Founders of Pakistan, of which Senator Mushahid Hussain is the Vice Chairman.
The Consul General of Turkey, Dr Cemal Sangu, was the Chief Guest while Begum Sadia Rashed, daughter of Hakim Muhammed Said, and President of Hamdard Foundation, and Ahmed Shah, President of Karachi Arts Council, were guests of honour.
In his speech, Senator Mushahid paid tributes to the vision and leadership of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Iqbal, Quaid e Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah, Madar e Millat Fatima Jinnah and Quaid e Millat Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan.
He said the defeat of India showed that size did not equal strength and that the Pakistani Nation was united in their determination to rally around their valiant Armed Forces to defend the Motherland. He said as a consequence of the failure of Indian aggression, India’s hubris, arrogance and desire of hegemony had suffered an irreparable setback.
He then cited two reasons for inviting the Turkish diplomat as the Chief Guest to thank Turkey for it’s unflinching support to Pakistan during the conflict with India and to acknowledge the respect that the Quaid e Azam had for the Founder of Modern Turkey, Ghazi Mustafa Kamal Ataturk.
Speaking to the audience of youth, women, students, teachers and political activists, Senator Mushahid cautioned against ‘Two Dangers of Negativism, a mindset of defeatism and a mindset of ingratitude, because both result in pessimism and loss of hope.
Shields were distributed among the guest speakers and the event began with the singing of the National Anthem and the popular anthem of the Pakistan Movement eulogizing the leadership of the Quaid e Azam: ‘Millat ka Pasban hai Muhammad Ali Jinnah’.
