Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:45 PM

RTA announces free Expo Rider buses for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2021) DUBAI, 11th September, 2021 (WAM)

Additionally, the RTA will launch two routes for Expo visitors from hotels directly to the site. The RTA will also deploy buses within the Expo from the parking area to the Gates and another bus service between Expo Gates. Buses will run 1,956 direct daily trips from Saturday to Wednesday, and the number of trips will rise to 2,203 direct trips on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency varies from 3 to 60 minutes.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the RTA, confirmed the authority’s readiness to provide a unique, smooth and express transit service for Expo 2020 visitors from various locations in Dubai and across the UAE in 203 buses. These buses feature high safety and luxury standards and comfortable seats. They are compatible with Euro 6 low-carbon emission standards, making them the first of their kind in the MENA region.

Al Tayer explained that the RTA had allocated 57 buses for Expo visitors from various locations in Dubai, operating 455 to 476 trips per day. The RTA identified nine such stations.

The first station is Palm Jumeirah, where six buses will make 54 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday and 57 trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The service frequency will be 15 minutes.

The second station is Al Baraha, where seven buses will run 62 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday and 68 trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The frequency will be 30 minutes.

The third station is Al Ghubaiba, which has integrated various mass transit modes spanning the metro, public buses, marine transport, and taxis. Twelve buses will make 74 trips in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 76 daily trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The frequency will be 15 minutes.

The fourth station is Etisalat, adjacent to Etisalat Metro Station on the Green Line.

Eight buses will make 70 trips daily in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 72 trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday.

The fifth station is the Global Village, where three buses will make 10 trips daily on all weekdays. The frequency will be 60 minutes.

The sixth and seventh stations are the International City and the Dubai Silicon Oasis Station. Eight buses at both stations will make 78 trips daily in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 82 trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The frequency will be 15 minutes.

The eighth station is the Dubai Mall where five buses will make 55 trips per day in both directions from Saturday to Wednesday, and 59 trips in both directions on Thursday and Friday. The frequency will be 30 minutes.

The ninth station is the Dubai International Airport, where eight buses will complete 52 trips per day in both directions, seven days a week. The frequency will be 20 minutes.

Movement Within Expo Al Tayer explained that the RTA would also provide two additional services to Expo visitors. The first is the Expo Parking Shuttle to transport visitors from the car parks to the three Expo Gates (Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability).

The RTA has allocated 57 buses to run 1,191 trips per day from Saturday to Wednesday and 1,377 trips on Thursday and Friday. The frequency will range from three to seven minutes.

The second service is Expo People Mover to transport visitors between the Expo Gates. Fifteen buses will make 310 daily trips from Saturday to Wednesday and 350 trips on Thursday and Friday. There are twelve additional reserve buses as well.

The RTA had previously announced its plan to transport visitors from different emirates. The plan identifies nine locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. Seventy-seven buses will make 193 trips per day on all days of the week, and the number of trips will rise to 213 per day on Thursday and Friday.

