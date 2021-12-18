UrduPoint.com

RTA Awards Contract For Constructing Internal Roads Extending 16 Km At Al Quoz 2

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:30 PM

RTA awards contract for constructing internal roads extending 16 km at Al Quoz 2

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) In implementation of the master plan for constructing internal roads in residential areas of Dubai endorsed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and with the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract to construct internal roads extending 16 kilometres (km) at Al Quoz 2 in Dubai.

The project aims to meet the demographic and urbanisation needs of the area and bring happiness to residents.

"The project serves Al Quoz 2, between Al Khail Road and Meydan Road. It involves the construction of a network of main roads extending 16km along with associated infrastructure works," said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the board of Executive Directors of the RTA.

"The project improves the accessibility of Al Quoz 2 such as the market complex, Al Quoz Lake Park and serves about 3,000 residents. It improves the entry of the area and steps up the capacity of the entry points to 1,250 vehicles per hour. It will also enhance the entry/exit point to and from Al Meydan Road and improve the link with the residential area under development and surrounding roads such as Al Khail Road," Al Tayer explained.

"The RTA intends to undertake the construction of internal roads extending 12km at Nad Al Sheba 2. Works to be carried out include parallel parking, streetlights, a rainwater drainage system and a sewage network.

It will also assess the condition of internal roads stretching 27km from engineering, traffic safety and stormwater drainage perspectives. This residential community borders three main roads: Dubai – Al Ain Road towards the west, Nad Al Hamar St. towards the east and south, and Al Manama St towards the north. Connecting roads will be paved to serve all land plots in the area, and two new entry/exit points for Al Manama and Nadd Al Hamar Streets will be constructed to enhance the link with the neighbourhood," he explained.

In the second half of this year, the RTA began constructing the internal roads at Al Barsha South 3, spanning 6.4km. The project is situated at the Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens and is surrounded by Al Barsha South 2 to the north, Al Hebiah 1 and 4 to the south, Motor City, sports City and Arjan to the east, and Al Barsha South 4 to the west. The project works also include streetlights, car parks and bus stops.

The project facilitates access to the recently developed district of Al Barsha South 3 to serve more than 4,500 inhabitants. It improves the area’s connectivity by raising the capacity of entry/exit points of Hessa St. to 1,500 vehicles per hour. It also enhances the connection with residential districts under construction, such as the existing road network of Arjan, which will ease the movement to and from Umm Suqeim Street and the road network of Al Barsha South 2.

