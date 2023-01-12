RTA reduces speed limit on sector of Dubai-Hatta Road to 80 km/h

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2023) Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reduced the speed limit on Dubai-Hatta Road in the sector extending between Dubai, Ajman and Al Hosn Roundabout from 100 km/h to 80 km/h, covering approximately 6 kilometres, beginning today 12th January, 2023.

Existing speed limit signs showing 100 km/h were replaced with 80 km/h signs, and red lines will be marked at the start of the speed reduction zone to alert drivers according to the traffic safety standards in place.

The speed reduction was made in coordination between RTA and Dubai Police Headquarters, based on as study which took in consideration Hatta Master Development Plan.

The study detailed improvement opportunities for Dubai-Hatta Road and a forecast for future traffic volumes on the road. The speed limit zone covers approximately 6 kilometres, and red lines were marked at the start of the zone, a customary practice on Dubai roads.

RTA continuously reviews speed limits on vital Dubai roads and relies on Dubai's speed management manual aligned with the top international standards.