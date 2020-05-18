UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RTA Signs Metro Station Naming Rights Agreement With Mashreq Bank, Renames Two Other Stations

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 09:45 PM

RTA signs Metro Station Naming Rights agreement with Mashreq Bank, renames two other stations

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has signed an agreement granting Mashreq Bank the naming rights of the ex-Sharaf DG Metro Station. Thus, the new name of the station has become Mashreq Metro Station.

The strategic location is near many of the bank’s customers and will enable Dubai Metro’s travelers to complete their transactions directly at the station.

Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Younes, CEO of Rail Agency signed the agreement on behalf of RTA, and Subroto Som, Senior Executive Vice President & Head of Retail Banking Group signed on behalf Mashreq Bank.

In a related development, Hassan Al-Mutawa, Director of Rail Operation, at RTA’s Rail Agency revealed that RTA would rename two Dubai Metro stations namely Palm Deira and Nakheel Harbour and Tower to become: Gold Souq and Jabal Ali respectively.

RTA has mapped out a plan for finalising the renaming of the said three metro stations between 18 May – 2 June, noted Al-Mutawa.

Mashreq Station is an elevated station with an air theme. It spans 6,638 square metres in area and extends 138.28 metres in length. It can accommodate 14,244 riders during peak hours, and a daily capacity to handle 256,392 riders.

Jabal Ali Station, a transfer station between the Red Line and Route 2020 has a water-theme and covers an area of 8,800 square metres with 150 metres in length. It has a capacity of 16,964 riders during peak hours and a daily ridership of 320,000 riders.

Gold Souq station is an underground station with a water-themed design over an area of 20,420 square metres and a length of 145.10 metres. It can handle 26,416 riders during peak hours and a daily capacity of 475,488 riders.

Related Topics

Dubai Metro RTA Bank Jabal Ali May June 2020 Gold Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Media launches ‘Together_Praising_Rati ..

48 minutes ago

China vows to make coronavirus vaccine a 'global p ..

5 minutes ago

Taiwan Should Participate in World Health Assembly ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh government in opens offices of secretaries

5 minutes ago

Greece to Discuss Resuming Travel With Serbia, Bul ..

5 minutes ago

Hungary, Slovenia Plan to Open Border Between Coun ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.