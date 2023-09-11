Open Menu

Rubu’ Qarn Launches 1st Edition Of 'Kumon' Mathematics Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published September 11, 2023 | 10:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2023) Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, in cooperation with “Kumon Institute of education Co. Etd. – Japan”, is preparing to launch the “Kumon” mathematics programme in October 2023, which will continue until March 2024, as part of its objectives to boost the capabilities of future generations in the field of science and mathematics.

The programme targets children and youth from the ages of 9-14 years old, where the participants will learn the basics of counting, number operations, algebra using the “Kumon” self-learning method and complete multiple levels in an environment that stimulates creativity and problem-solving.

The programme will be executed by trained instructors in order to equip the participants with the necessary skills to develop their ability in solving mathematical problems and finding creative solutions. Additionally, they will be going through an impactful journey that will encourage them to be independent learners, which will also result in a positive change in their study habits and their self-confidence.

Ahlam Al Ahmed, Head of the Centres’ Affairs Department and a Member of Rubu’ Qarn Science and Technology track, said, “Within the framework of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, the Mathematics programme (Kumon) aims to develop the capabilities of members and participants and to provide them with core mathematical skills through learning that is both challenging and entertaining.

This is the focus of the strategic partnership between Rubu’ Qarn and the Japanese company, Kumon, who is the exclusive provider of this one-of-a-kind programme.”

Takashi Uemura, General Manager of Kumon Institute in Abu Dhabi, added, “The Kumon Method is a learning method that not only improves children's academic performance, but also provides individualised learning at a level just right for everyone, fostering study habits and a self-study attitude, and has been used by more than 3.5 million students in over 60 countries and areas worldwide. It is our great pleasure and honour to launch Kumon learning for the first time in the emirate of Sharjah and to contribute to the development of the children of Sharjah."

