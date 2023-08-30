Open Menu

Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah Receives British Trade Envoy, Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives British Trade Envoy, Ambassador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has received at his palace at the Saqr bin Mohammed City, Gareth Johnson MP, UK Trade Envoy to the UAE, and Edward Hobart, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, who came to greet him on the occasion of the beginning of their tenure

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr welcomed the two officials and their accompanying delegation, wishing them success in performing their duties, which would contribute to enchaining cooperation between the two friendly countries at all levels.

During the meeting, the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah discussed with them aspects of enhancing bilateral cooperation and partnership towards further progress and prosperity, praising the UAE-UK deep ties.

For their parts, Johnson and Hobart extended their thanks and appreciation for the RAK Ruler for his generosity and warm welcome.

