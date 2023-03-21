(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 20th March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, visited the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP) on Monday, where he was given a comprehensive briefing on the services and solutions offered to local and international companies and projects within and outside the UAE.

Amidst a gracious welcome extended by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah and Chairperson of SRTIP,.

Sheikh Saud was presented with a comprehensive insight into the ambitious vision of the park, whose prime objective is to cultivate a thriving culture of innovation within the country and the region at large, as elucidated by the Chairperson.

During the tour, Sheikha Bodour also expounded upon the park's future blueprints and brought to light its affiliated centres dedicated to strengthening SRTIP's stature as the pre-eminent hub for research and innovation in the region.

Sheikh Saud hailed the tireless efforts of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in furthering the cause of scientific pursuits in both the emirate and the UAE.

He also lauded the accomplishments and the pivotal role played by SRTIP in the preceding years, which, he noted, was a testament to the UAE's leadership strategy.

RAK Ruler highlighted SRTIP's contribution in advancing Sharjah's academic, scientific, and economic landscape, underscoring its significance in effectuating significant strides in research and innovation that are indispensable to the comprehensive and sustainable growth of the region.

The Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah was given a firsthand account of the cutting-edge developments and technological innovations that are integral to the park's operations.

During this visit, the CEO of SRTIP, Hussein Al Mahmoudi, presented a detailed overview of the park's efforts, activities, and programmes.

As part of his visit, His Highness embarked on an insightful tour of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), the thriving hub for entrepreneurial activity headquartered at SRTIP and was greeted by the CEO of Sheraa, Najla al Midfa, who offered a rundown of the centre's multifarious goals. The overarching objective of Sheraa, as elucidated by Al Midfa, is to invigorate and foster the growth of startups, entrepreneurs, and students alike, by providing them with a host of platforms, services, and resources to aid in the development of critical skills and to bring their innovative ideas to fruition.

Sheikh Saud's tour of SRTIP was capped off with a visit to the uSky Innovation Complex, where he was welcomed by Dr. Anatoli Unitsky, Founder of uSky Transport.

During this visit, Dr. Unitsky provided an overview of the complex's ambitions, goals, and benefits it has derived from SRTIP's forward-thinking and cutting-edge environment.