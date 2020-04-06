Russia registers 954 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 6,343

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Apr, 2020) Russian health authorities said on Monday that the number of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, infections reached 954 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 6,343.

The number of patients recovered from the disease has reached 406, Interfax news agency reported on Monday.

Of all the new cases, 591 have been registered in Moscow and 82 in Moscow region. Two coronavirus patients have died in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 47.

As many as 51 people have been discharged from hospitals over the same period of time, bringing the total number of recoveries to 406, said the Interfax report.