Russia reports record 491 coronavirus deaths, 24,326 new infections

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) Russia reported a record 491 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the official death toll to 37,031.

Authorities also reported 24,326 new coronavirus infections in the space of 24 hours, including 5,838 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national cumulative tally to 2,138,828.