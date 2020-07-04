UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia’s Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 10,000

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:30 PM

Russia’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 168 in the past 24 hours climbing to 10,027, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

The daily growth rate was 1.7 percent, which is significantly less than in late May and early June, the center said in a report, carried by Russian news agency, TASS.

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 6,632 in the past 24 hours, the daily growth is less than 7,000 for nine days, according to the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The total number of infections has climbed to 674,515, the daily growth rate does not exceed 1 percent for five days.

Currently, 217,609 people in Russia are undergoing treatment.

The number of recovered coronavirus patients in Russia grew by 8,986 in the past 24 hours, a total of 446,879 people have recovered from the disease so far, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries exceed 66.2 percent of the total number of infected people in Russia.

Related Topics

Russia May June From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS identifies SARS-CoV-2 genome from patients’ ..

2 hours ago

Make a Wish Foundation UAE grants wishes of 300 ch ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Energy launches platform for businesse ..

2 hours ago

EPA opens registrations for Emirates Publishers Em ..

2 hours ago

AAC imposes fines to transporters for overcharging ..

20 minutes ago

Ryabkov to Head Russian Interagency Delegation for ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.