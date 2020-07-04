Russia’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 168 in the past 24 hours climbing to 10,027, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

The daily growth rate was 1.7 percent, which is significantly less than in late May and early June, the center said in a report, carried by Russian news agency, TASS.

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 6,632 in the past 24 hours, the daily growth is less than 7,000 for nine days, according to the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The total number of infections has climbed to 674,515, the daily growth rate does not exceed 1 percent for five days.

Currently, 217,609 people in Russia are undergoing treatment.

The number of recovered coronavirus patients in Russia grew by 8,986 in the past 24 hours, a total of 446,879 people have recovered from the disease so far, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, recoveries exceed 66.2 percent of the total number of infected people in Russia.