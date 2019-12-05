UrduPoint.com
Rwandan PM Discusses Human Fraternity Document With UAE Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 07:00 PM

Rwandan PM discusses Human Fraternity Document with UAE Ambassador

KIGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) Édouard Ngirente, Prime Minister of Rwanda, received Hazza Mohammed Al Qahtani, UAE Ambassador to Rwanda, who explained the humanitarian dimension of the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, which was signed in Abu Dhabi by Dr.

Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar Mosque, and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, in February.

During the meeting, both sides discussed overall cooperation between their countries and ways of further developing relations.

For his part, Al Qahtani highlighted the UAE’s keenness to continue strengthening its ties with Rwanda.

