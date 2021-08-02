Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) The Saif bin Zayed Academy for Policing and Security Studies received five international accreditations in recognition of the quality of its services and human resources empowerment efforts.

The accreditations are additions to the academy’s consecutive achievements as a distinguished educational establishment specialising in policing studies, in line with the strategic goal of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) to invest in developing talent and human capital.

Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of the Academy, highlighted the academy’s keenness to achieve the ADP’s strategy and vision of police leadership, to offer the latest and best police training and reinforcing the skills and capabilities of police recruits across biomedical sciences and advanced technology.

Due to the support of the police leadership, the academy was accredited by the International business Skills (IBS) to begin offering International Business Skills Diplomas, he added.

The academy was also accredited by the Cambridge University Press to offer English language programmes, and by IDP education in Australia to hold IELTS examinations, he noted.

The academy was accredited by the International Computer Driving Licence (ICDL), which operates in over 120 countries, to develop computer skills, artificial intelligence (AI) and project management programmes, and as an accredited psychometric evaluation centre by Strategy Directives DMCC, he further added.

Al Shamsi highlighted the academy’s ongoing keenness to achieve leadership and excellence, by implementing the best international practices that embody the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership and will help achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs), in line with the UAE's National Strategy for Higher Education.