UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Academy Receives Five International Accreditations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 11:00 PM

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) The Saif bin Zayed Academy for Policing and Security Studies received five international accreditations in recognition of the quality of its services and human resources empowerment efforts.

The accreditations are additions to the academy’s consecutive achievements as a distinguished educational establishment specialising in policing studies, in line with the strategic goal of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) to invest in developing talent and human capital.

Major General Thani Butti Al Shamsi, Director of the Academy, highlighted the academy’s keenness to achieve the ADP’s strategy and vision of police leadership, to offer the latest and best police training and reinforcing the skills and capabilities of police recruits across biomedical sciences and advanced technology.

Due to the support of the police leadership, the academy was accredited by the International business Skills (IBS) to begin offering International Business Skills Diplomas, he added.

The academy was also accredited by the Cambridge University Press to offer English language programmes, and by IDP education in Australia to hold IELTS examinations, he noted.

The academy was accredited by the International Computer Driving Licence (ICDL), which operates in over 120 countries, to develop computer skills, artificial intelligence (AI) and project management programmes, and as an accredited psychometric evaluation centre by Strategy Directives DMCC, he further added.

Al Shamsi highlighted the academy’s ongoing keenness to achieve leadership and excellence, by implementing the best international practices that embody the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership and will help achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs), in line with the UAE's National Strategy for Higher Education.

Related Topics

Police Technology Australia Business Education UAE Abu Dhabi Cambridge Best

Recent Stories

EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanc ..

EAD has started building region&#039;s most advanced Marine Conservation and Fis ..

21 minutes ago
 Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC ..

Obaid Al Tayer, GCC Secretary-General discuss GCC economic cooperation and integ ..

36 minutes ago
 DC for encroachment drive, action against profitee ..

DC for encroachment drive, action against profiteers

21 minutes ago
 Olympics: Athletics results

Olympics: Athletics results

21 minutes ago
 Stocks rebound, but oil drops on Chinese PMI data

Stocks rebound, but oil drops on Chinese PMI data

21 minutes ago
 Better implementation on laws imperative to stop c ..

Better implementation on laws imperative to stop crimes against women: Speakers

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.