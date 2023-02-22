UrduPoint.com

Saif Bin Zayed Attends Graduation Of 8th Class Of Future Services Diploma At Museum Of The Future

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 12:30 PM

Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of Future Services Diploma at Museum of the Future

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has attended the graduation ceremony of the 8th class of the Future Services Diploma at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Organised by the Ministry of Interior represented by the General Directorate of Happiness, and in partnership with Etisalat academy by e&, the ceremony was part of MoI Programme for Happiness and Well-being initiatives.

The Minister honoured the top ten graduates of the 8th class, as well as the first placeholder from the staff of the Kingdom of Bahrain. He then honoured the partners who contributed to the success of the activities of this pioneering programme.

They were honoured by the Prime Minister's Office, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and Etisalat Academy by e&.

The ceremony was attended by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and other senior officers.

About 318 employees graduated with diploma in the 8th class from 63 government and private agencies, including 10 employees from the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The top ten and the five projects were honoured at the ceremony. Khadija Ahmed Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi from the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) won the first place while Hamad Saif Saeed Al Kibali from the MOI came second.

Maryam Salem Jassem Al Bagham from the Emirates Health Services (EHS) won the third place, Hajar Mohamed Karim Ahmed from the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone RAKEZ fourth place.

In the fifth place was Hamda Mohamed Al Kaabi from the Family Development Foundation, and the sixth was Wafaa Mohamed Al Ali also from the Family Development Foundation.

In the seventh place came Alia Issa Ahmed Taher Al Nuaimi from the RAK Municipality Department, and Amani Abdul Qadir Al Jasmi from Dubai Municipality won the eighth place. Salma Humaid Al Mansouri from the Family Development Foundation ranked ninth, and Samira Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandous from the Ministry of Community Development came last in the top ten. Furthermore, Mohamed Salah Mujhem from the Bahraini Ministry of Interior came first among the students of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Five projects presented by diploma students were honoured as part of the programme's action plan, namely "The UAE Challenges Platform", "In Abu Dhabi", "The Future 71", "Dash Al Emarat", "Future Job" and "Condolences.”

The new name of the diploma came out to be the "Future Services Diploma" in line with the directives of the UAE government and goes along the lines of the government's promise for future services, so that the diploma provides a set of supportive future skills, focusing on the most important priorities. This includes people as a top priority, priority for digital services, secure data, ensuring privacy, unified service channels, smooth and proactive experience, listening to the voice of the customer, and services of outstanding value.

The graduation ceremony was attended by a number of senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Job Salem Bahrain United Arab Emirates Family From Government Top

Recent Stories

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State fo ..

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

1 minute ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

1 minute ago
 Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistanc ..

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance

47 minutes ago
 PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arab ..

UAE leaders congratulate King Salman on Saudi Arabia&#039;s Founding Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.