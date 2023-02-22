Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of Future Services Diploma at Museum of the Future

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, has attended the graduation ceremony of the 8th class of the Future Services Diploma at the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

Organised by the Ministry of Interior represented by the General Directorate of Happiness, and in partnership with Etisalat academy by e&, the ceremony was part of MoI Programme for Happiness and Well-being initiatives.

The Minister honoured the top ten graduates of the 8th class, as well as the first placeholder from the staff of the Kingdom of Bahrain. He then honoured the partners who contributed to the success of the activities of this pioneering programme.

They were honoured by the Prime Minister's Office, the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and Etisalat Academy by e&.

The ceremony was attended by Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to the UAE President and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, and other senior officers.

About 318 employees graduated with diploma in the 8th class from 63 government and private agencies, including 10 employees from the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The top ten and the five projects were honoured at the ceremony. Khadija Ahmed Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi from the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) won the first place while Hamad Saif Saeed Al Kibali from the MOI came second.

Maryam Salem Jassem Al Bagham from the Emirates Health Services (EHS) won the third place, Hajar Mohamed Karim Ahmed from the Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone RAKEZ fourth place.

In the fifth place was Hamda Mohamed Al Kaabi from the Family Development Foundation, and the sixth was Wafaa Mohamed Al Ali also from the Family Development Foundation.

In the seventh place came Alia Issa Ahmed Taher Al Nuaimi from the RAK Municipality Department, and Amani Abdul Qadir Al Jasmi from Dubai Municipality won the eighth place. Salma Humaid Al Mansouri from the Family Development Foundation ranked ninth, and Samira Abdullah Ahmed Al Mandous from the Ministry of Community Development came last in the top ten. Furthermore, Mohamed Salah Mujhem from the Bahraini Ministry of Interior came first among the students of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Five projects presented by diploma students were honoured as part of the programme's action plan, namely "The UAE Challenges Platform", "In Abu Dhabi", "The Future 71", "Dash Al Emarat", "Future Job" and "Condolences.”

The new name of the diploma came out to be the "Future Services Diploma" in line with the directives of the UAE government and goes along the lines of the government's promise for future services, so that the diploma provides a set of supportive future skills, focusing on the most important priorities. This includes people as a top priority, priority for digital services, secure data, ensuring privacy, unified service channels, smooth and proactive experience, listening to the voice of the customer, and services of outstanding value.

The graduation ceremony was attended by a number of senior officials.