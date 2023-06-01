Saif bin Zayed chairs MoI’s Happiness and Positivity Council meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, presided over the meeting of the Ministry of Interior's Happiness and Positivity Council on Wednesday at the Ministry's headquarters.

The session commenced with a thorough review of the Government Services Observatory findings. Mohammed bin Taliah, the Head of Government Services for the UAE Government and a member of the Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation, delivered a presentation on the outcomes of the interactive platform.

This platform holds over one million evaluations every month from the public, encompassing more than 1,400 government services. The digital platform exhibits customer satisfaction levels with respect to government services and collects their feedback on various channels, such as websites, smart applications, and service delivery centers.

The assessment encompasses the availability of information, the ease of access to services, and the entity's interaction with customers.

Subsequently, the meeting delved into several issues and initiatives pertaining to the advancement of police work and the reinforcement of preparedness. Furthermore, the gathering also examined the key performance indicators and Primary targets within the operational framework.

Towards the end of the session, Sheikh Saif honoured the UAE International Law Enforcement Initiative for Climate (I2LEC) working group. The initiative gained international backing following its presentation at the 32nd session of the United Nations Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

In attendance were Lt. General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Major-General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, the Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior, as well as several officers.

H.H. Sheikh Saif reviews Dubai Police's self-driving security patrols, which have been developed according to international standards

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed was briefed on vehicles developed by Dubai Police by Emirati hands and used as "self-driving" security patrols. He listened to an explanation about these vehicles, which are specialised in security aspects and are based on advanced and innovative technologies and are directly connected to the operations room to enhance response.

These patrols can be divided into two main types: large patrols for streets and external roads, and small patrols for neighborhoods and event venues. Both types perform traditional patrol duties along with additional important tasks.

