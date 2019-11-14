Saif bin Zayed meets Queen of Sweden

(@FahadShabbir)

VATICAN CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2019) Lt. General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, met on Thursday, Queen Silvia of Sweden, on the sidelines of the global interfaith Summit, being hosted by Vatican under the theme ''Promoting Digital Child Dignity from Concept to Action 2017-2019''.

Sheikh Saif bin Zayed and Queen Silvia exchanged views on the summit agenda and explored ways of advancing international efforts aimed at protecting communities.

Saif bin Zayed will present UAE fraternity model to the Vatican meeting.