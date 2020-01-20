UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saif Bin Zayed Reviews Latest Preparations For ‘Arab Gulf Security 2’ Exercise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:45 PM

Saif bin Zayed reviews latest preparations for ‘Arab Gulf Security 2’ exercise

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, reviewed the latest preparations for the "Arab Gulf Security 2" exercise, which will start in February in the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Saif was briefed about the exercise by members of the High Joint Committee for the Mobilisation Exercise of Gulf Cooperations Council, GCC, Security Forces.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and Chairman of the Committee, and Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, along with several heads of committees at the ministry.

The UAE will host the exercise from 2nd to 20th February in Dubai, as per the decision of ministers of interior of GCC countries.

The exercise aims to train security personnel from GCC countries on how to handle emergency situations and raise their security readiness, by improving their coordination and cooperation in facing crises and emergencies.

Lt. General Al Shafaar said that holding the exercise is in line with the directives of GCC leaders and is in implementation of the decisions of ministers of interior of GCC countries to improve their security cooperation, to face the common challenges affecting the region.

The exercise represents progress in the development of the GCC’s joint security work and is a continuation of the success of the "Arab Gulf Security 1" exercise, which was hosted by Bahrain in 2016, he added.

He then thanked the committee and its members and teams for managing the preparations.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police UAE Dubai Progress Bahrain February 2016 From Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai to Support US ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms &#039;Sharjah Performing Arts ..

36 minutes ago

VIS upgrades FSR for ABL Govt Securities Fund

20 minutes ago

Murder accused release after compromise between pa ..

20 minutes ago

Russia-India Cooperation in Arctic Region Has Grea ..

20 minutes ago

Development of database to determine youth's socio ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.