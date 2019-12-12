Sajaya members organise youth panel at WEEGS 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) Members of the Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, Sajaya, a subsidiary of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, have discussed with delegations from the Emirates Global Youth Council in the United Kingdom and the Bahrain Ministry of Youth and sports Affairs, how local and international youth organisations were helping them become change drivers in society.

This took place during a session titled "Sajaya Youth Panel", on the second day of the second edition of the Women’s Economic Empowerment Global Summit, WEEGS.

Participants exchanged experiences and ideas on how the youth could take on future responsibilities as agents of positive change and actively contribute to an inclusive and sustainable development process.

Balqees Saber Abdullah, Head of Marketing and Activities Department at Sajaya, said, "The panel discussion organised by Sajaya members in which delegations from Bahrain’s Ministry of Youth and Sport Affairs and the Emirates Global Youth Council in the UK participated, at the second edition of the WEEGS 2019 that concluded recently, was inspired by the summit’s theme, ‘Drivers of Change’.

By discussing the instrumental role of local and international youth institutions in empowering women, the panel explored ways to educate and emancipate young girls to develop into leaders of the future."

The Rubu’ Qarn Foundation is aimed at creating leaders and Innovators dedicated to developing the talents of young girls in the age group of 13 to 18 years in all creative spheres.