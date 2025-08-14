UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Cabo Verde over the victims of the floods on the islands of São Vicente and Santo Antão, which resulted in a number of deaths and missing persons.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Cabo Verde over this tragedy.