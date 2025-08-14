President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day 

(@Abdulla99267510)

Field Marshal and Army Chief Asim Munir has been awarded Hilal-e-Jurat while Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Ahmad Sidhu also received the Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) Field Marshal Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu were awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, while Federal ministers, PPP Chairman, and other notable figures received the Nishan-e-Imtiaz in recognition of Pakistan’s decisive victory in the Battle of Truth against India.

The prestigious ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, where President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the highest civil and military honors on distinguished personalities.

President Zardari presented the Nishan-e-Imtiaz to Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Parliamentary Committee Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah.

Other recipients of civil awards included Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Ahsan Iqbal, Sherry Rehman, Faisal Subzwari, Musadik Malik, Hina Rabbani Khar, Tariq Fatemi, and Khurram Dastgir Khan.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar received the Nishan-e-Imtiaz for effectively presenting Pakistan’s national narrative on the global stage during the recent Pakistan-India tensions.

Tarar coordinated seamlessly with civil and military institutions to counter Indian propaganda and highlighted Pakistan’s stance at international forums.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf were conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz. DG ISI Lieutenant General Asim Malik received the Sitara-e-Basalat, while DG Military Operations Major General Kashif Abdullah, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Urangzeb, and Rear Admiral Shehzad Hamid were awarded the Tamgha-e-Basalat.

Prime Minister’s media coordinator Badr Shehbaz was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his pivotal role in journalism during the Battle of Truth.