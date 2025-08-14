Open Menu

President Zardari Confers Top Civil And Military Awards On Independence Day 

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2025 | 05:06 PM

President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day 

Field Marshal and Army Chief Asim Munir has been awarded Hilal-e-Jurat while Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Ahmad Sidhu also received the Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) Field Marshal Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu were awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, while Federal ministers, PPP Chairman, and other notable figures received the Nishan-e-Imtiaz in recognition of Pakistan’s decisive victory in the Battle of Truth against India.

The prestigious ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, where President Asif Ali Zardari conferred the highest civil and military honors on distinguished personalities.

President Zardari presented the Nishan-e-Imtiaz to Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Parliamentary Committee Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, and Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah.

Other recipients of civil awards included Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Ahsan Iqbal, Sherry Rehman, Faisal Subzwari, Musadik Malik, Hina Rabbani Khar, Tariq Fatemi, and Khurram Dastgir Khan.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar received the Nishan-e-Imtiaz for effectively presenting Pakistan’s national narrative on the global stage during the recent Pakistan-India tensions.

Tarar coordinated seamlessly with civil and military institutions to counter Indian propaganda and highlighted Pakistan’s stance at international forums.

For leading the Pakistan Army from the front and devising exemplary military strategies, Field Marshal and Army Chief Asim Munir was awarded the Hilal-e-Jurat, while Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Babar Ahmad Sidhu also received the Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf were conferred the Nishan-e-Imtiaz. DG ISI Lieutenant General Asim Malik received the Sitara-e-Basalat, while DG Military Operations Major General Kashif Abdullah, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Urangzeb, and Rear Admiral Shehzad Hamid were awarded the Tamgha-e-Basalat.

Prime Minister’s media coordinator Badr Shehbaz was awarded the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his pivotal role in journalism during the Battle of Truth.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Asif Ali Zardari Defence Minister Army Hina Rabbani Khar Ahsan Iqbal Sherry Rehman Interior Minister Ishaq Dar Law Minister Rana SanaUllah Khawaja Asif Khurram Dastgir Khan Inter Services Intelligenc Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Asim Munir

Recent Stories

President Zardari confers top civil and military a ..

President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day 

1 minute ago
 DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue u ..

DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..

22 minutes ago
 ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before ..

ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry

37 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water i ..

UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..

2 hours ago
 Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intel ..

Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims

2 hours ago
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: Do ..

'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, ..

Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY

2 hours ago
 Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saani ..

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok

2 hours ago
 ‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North ..

‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..

3 hours ago
 Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive r ..

Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23

3 hours ago
 ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell va ..

ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan